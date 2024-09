Yagi Tayfunu Myanmar'da: Hayatını kaybedenlerin sayısı 268'e yükseldi

© İHA / MIN HTET SAN epa11611458 Flood at the Phayar Phyu village near Loikaw township, Kayah (Karenni) State, Myanmar, 18 September 2024. At least 226 people died and 77 others are still missing due to the flooding in Myanmar, according State media. Heavy rains triggered by Typhoon Yagi have caused severe flooding across parts of Myanmar, affecting approximately 631,000 people in 59 townships across nine regions and states, including Naypitaw, according to a report by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) on 16 September 2024. EPA-EFE/MIN HTET SAN