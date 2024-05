Polonya'dan Rusya ve Belarus'a karşı yeni önlem: 'Dünyada bu sistemi kullanan ikinci ülke olacağız'

© AP Photo / Patrick Semansky NORAD's Air Force Col. Chuck Douglass walks in front of an unmanned aerostat that is part of a new U.S. military cruise-missile defense system during a media preview, Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2014, in Middle River, Md. Military officials said a pair of helium-filled aerostats stationed in Maryland are intended provide early detection of cruise missiles over a large swath of the East Coast, from Norfolk, Va., to upstate New York, during a three-year test. JLENS, short for Joint Land Attack Cruise Missile Defense Elevated Netted Sensor System, will be fully implemented this winter.