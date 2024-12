Hamaney ABD ve İsrail'i işaret etti: 'Birkaç ay önce Suriye'yi uyarmıştık'

© İHA / LEADER'S OFFICE HANDOUT epaselect epa11769974 A handout photo made available by the Iranian supreme leader's office shows Ayatollah Ali Khamenei greeting the crowd during a meeting in Tehran, Iran, 11 December 2024. Khamenei said on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) that the ousting of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was the result of 'joint US-Israeli plot', adding that a government in a neighboring country of Syria 'has played and is still playing a clear role'. EPA-EFE/LEADER'S OFFICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES