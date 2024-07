Paris'te Sen Nehri skandalı sürüyor: Erkekler triatlon yarışı ertelendi

© AFP 2023 / JOEL SAGET Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo waves before swimming in the Seine, in Paris on July 17, 2024, to demonstrate that the river is clean enough to host the outdoor swimming events at the Paris Olympics later this month. Despite an investment of 1.4 billion euros ($1.5 billion) to prevent sewage leaks into the waterway, the Seine has been causing suspense in the run-up to the opening of the Paris Games on July 26 after repeatedly failing water quality tests.