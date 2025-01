Biden, Gazze'de ateşkes hakkında konuştu: 'Gerçekleşmesine 'nihayet' çok yakınız'

© İHA / GRAEME SLOAN epa11707709 US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the results of the 2024 presidential election during an address to the nation in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 07 November 2024. President Biden stated he accepts the choice the country made, after Republican presidential candidate Donald J. Trump was declared the winner of the 2024 US presidential election over Democratic presidential candidate US Vice President Kamala Harris. EPA-EFE/GRAEME SLOAN