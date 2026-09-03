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Fenerbahçe-Beşiktaş derbisinin hakemi belli oldu
Fenerbahçe-Beşiktaş derbisinin hakemi belli oldu
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Fenerbahçe-Beşiktaş derbisinin hakemi Halil Umut Meler oldu. 03.09.2026, Sputnik Türkiye
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2026-09-03T15:34+0300
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halil umut meler, fenerbahçe, beşiktaş
halil umut meler, fenerbahçe, beşiktaş
Fenerbahçe-Beşiktaş derbisinin hakemi belli oldu
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Fenerbahçe-Beşiktaş derbisinin hakemi Halil Umut Meler oldu.