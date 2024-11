Moldova, Rus gazının Ukrayna üzerinden geçişi durdurulursa Avrupa Komisyonu'na başvuracak

© AP Photo / Aurel Obreja Pipelines of the national natural gas distribution network outside Ungheni, Moldova, March 4, 2015. The country faces a looming natural gas supply shortage this winter after it failed to renew a long-term contract with Russia, as on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, the former Soviet republic received a million cubic meters of gas from Poland, the first time in history it has turned to a non-Russian supplier, amid increasing geopolitical tensions as Moldova looks to forge closer ties with the European Union after for years being under strong Russian influence.(AP Photo/Aurel Obreja)