Türkiye
SON DAKİKA | İsrail Kabinesi Lübnan ile ateşkesi onayladı
00:00
01:00
02:00
03:00
04:00
05:00
06:00
07:00
08:00
09:00
10:00
11:00
12:00
13:00
14:00
15:00
16:00
17:00
18:00
19:00
20:00
21:00
22:00
23:00
00:00
01:00
02:00
03:00
04:00
05:00
06:00
07:00
08:00
09:00
10:00
11:00
12:00
13:00
14:00
15:00
16:00
17:00
18:00
19:00
20:00
21:00
22:00
23:00
HABERLER
Saat başı başlıkları
07:00
5 dk
SEYİR HALİ
'Ömer Çelik erken seçim yok diyorsa, anlayın ki erken seçim var'
07:06
114 dk
HABERLER
Saat başı başlıkları
09:00
6 dk
HABERLER
Saat başı başlıkları
10:00
5 dk
HABERLER
Saat başı başlıkları
11:00
5 dk
DÜNYA HABERİ
Dünyadan öne çıkan başlıklar
11:06
14 dk
PARANIN HAREKETİ
Ekonomide neler oluyor?
11:21
17 dk
ENERJİNİN SEYRİ
Enerji sektöründe öne çıkan başlıklar
11:45
9 dk
HABERLER
Saat başı başlıkları
12:00
5 dk
OKAN ASLAN İLE GÜN ORTASI
Tekirdağ Baro Başkanı Egemen Gürcün: "Kadına Yönelik Şiddetle Mücadele Toplumun Her Kesimi Tarafından Desteklenmeli"
12:05
81 dk
90 SANİYE
Türkiye ve Dünya Gündemi
13:28
1 dk
HABER MASASI
Türk Mutfağının Kökenleri: Göçebe Türklerden, Anadolu’ya.
13:30
35 dk
YENİ ŞEYLER REHBERİ
Türkiye'nin kadim tarihi 17 dilde müzelerde
14:05
55 dk
HABERLER
Saat başı başlıkları
15:00
5 dk
EKONOMİ PANORAMA
Kış Geliyor: Avrupa'nın Enerji Krizinde Yangın Bacayı Sarıyor
15:05
55 dk
HABERLER
Saat başı başlıkları
16:00
6 dk
EKSEN
'Bloklar yavaş yavaş oluşuyor. Vekalet savaşları yaşanacak gibi gözüküyor'
16:06
84 dk
HABERLER
Saat başı başlıkları
17:30
4 dk
MUSTAFA HOŞ İLE YOL ARKADAŞI
Kreşe dokunan yanar
17:34
86 dk
HABERLER
Saat başı başlıkları
19:00
5 dk
CEYHUN BOZKURT'LA BÖLGENİN KALBİ
CHP Milletvekili Namık Tan'ın açıklamaları ne anlama geliyor?
19:05
84 dk
TARİHTE BUGÜN
Sıfırdan yüze devrimin adı: Castro
20:34
12 dk
SESLİ HABER
ATM’lerde yeni dönem: 81 ilde para çekme ve yatırma işlemleri değişiyor
20:53
2 dk
HABERLER
Saat başı başlıkları
07:00
6 dk
SEYİR HALİ
'Belediyeler kreş açmaya başladıkça halkı kazanmaya başlıyor'
07:06
113 dk
HABERLER
Saat başı başlıkları
09:00
6 dk
SESLİ HABER
Disiplinlerarası bilim sıralamasında Türkiye'den 4 üniversite ilk 100'de
09:11
2 dk
ÖZEL HABER
Akciğer kanseri vakalarında artış: Her yıl 41 bin kişiye yeni akciğer kanseri teşhisi konuluyor
09:21
5 dk
ÖZEL HABER
'Kara Cuma'da indirim görünümlü bindirimden nasıl uzak durulur?
09:36
4 dk
HABERLER
Saat başı başlıkları
10:00
5 dk
TÜRK ROCK MÜZİĞİ EFSANESİ
Yardım faaliyeti denince akla gelen ilk isimlerden
10:25
11 dk
HABERLER
Saat başı başlıkları
11:00
5 dk
DÜNYA HABERİ
Dünyadan öne çıkan başlıklar
11:06
13 dk
PARANIN HAREKETİ
Ekonomide neler oluyor?
11:21
16 dk
ENERJİNİN SEYRİ
Enerji sektöründe öne çıkan başlıklar
11:45
8 dk
HABERLER
Saat başı başlıkları
12:00
6 dk
OKAN ASLAN İLE GÜN ORTASI
'Çocukların daha iyi bir geleceğe sahip olmalarını sağlamak için kreşlere ihtiyaç var'
12:06
80 dk
90 SANİYE
Türkiye ve Dünya Gündemi
13:28
1 dk
HABER MASASI
Selin Yazıcı, Ebru Dönmez ve Serkan Baştımar'la Haber Masası
13:30
35 dk
FUTBOL SAATİ
Haftanın maçları ve teknik analizleri
14:05
55 dk
ANKARA FARKI
NATO Genel Sekreteri Türkiye'den ne istiyor?
15:02
57 dk
HABERLER
Saat başı başlıkları
16:00
5 dk
EKSEN
Ceyda Karan'la Eksen
16:05
85 dk
HABERLER
Saat başı başlıkları
17:30
3 dk
YOL ARKADAŞI
Devletten özele soygun şeması
17:33
87 dk
HABERLER
Saat başı başlıkları
19:00
16 dk
ÖZEL HABER
Uzmanı yanıtladı: Konut kredisi faizleri düşecek mi?
19:21
3 dk
SESLİ HABER
Genel Sağlık Sigortası borçlarına af geliyor: İşte detaylar
19:30
1 dk
SESLİ HABER
Yaşlı kadın bir günde iki kez öldü
19:40
2 dk
ÖZEL HABER
Bakan Bayraktar’dan Gazprom açıklaması: ABD, Rusya’yı değil Türkiye’yi hedef alıyor
19:51
2 dk
DünBugün
Geri dön
Adana107.4
Adana107.4
Ankara96.2
Antalya104.8
Bursa101.4
Çanakkale107.2
Diyarbakır89.6
Gaziantep104.3
Hatay106.1
İstanbul97.8
İzmir91.0
Kahramanmaraş92.3
Kayseri105.5
Kocaeli90.2
Konya88.6
Malatya106.0
Manisa101.0
Mardin92.2
Ordu99.6
Sakarya90.2
Samsun107.7
Sivas104.2
Şanlıurfa95.3
Trabzon102.4
Van88.0
Dünya haritası - Sputnik Türkiye, 1920
DÜNYA
Rusya, ABD, Avrupa ve Ortadoğu başta olmak üzere dünyanın dört bir yanından son dakika haberleri, analizler ve özel dosyalar.
https://anlatilaninotesi.com.tr/20241126/israil-kabinesi-lubnan-ile-ateskesi-onayladi-1090859106.html
İsrail Kabinesi Lübnan ile ateşkesi onayladı
İsrail Kabinesi Lübnan ile ateşkesi onayladı
Sputnik Türkiye
İsrail Kabinesi Lübnan ile ateşkesi onayladı. İsrail Güvenlik Kabinesi'nin Lübnan ile ateşkes konusunda anlaşmaya vardığ açıklandı. Anlaşmanın çarşamba günü... 26.11.2024, Sputnik Türkiye
2024-11-26T21:15+0300
2024-11-26T21:21+0300
https://cdn.img.anlatilaninotesi.com.tr/img/07e8/0b/1a/1090859219_0:0:3088:1737_1920x0_80_0_0_a86796bdce7cfae5644d25734ba841e1.jpg
israil
lübnan
Sputnik Türkiye
feedback.tr@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik Türkiye
feedback.tr@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
SON HABERLER
tr_TR
Sputnik Türkiye
feedback.tr@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn.img.anlatilaninotesi.com.tr/img/07e8/0b/1a/1090859219_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c0d8c2602315048f9462f49f8389c612.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik Türkiye
feedback.tr@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
haberler, ortadoğu, israil, lübnan
haberler, ortadoğu, israil, lübnan

İsrail Kabinesi Lübnan ile ateşkesi onayladı

21:15 26.11.2024 (güncellendi: 21:21 26.11.2024)
© AP Photo / KEVIN FRAYERAn Israeli left-wing activist holds an Israeli flag next to a Lebanese flag during a rally by the group supporting the Saudi Peace Initiative outside the Prime Minister's residence in Jerusalem, Wednesday, March 28, 2007. Arab leaders opened a summit Wednesday to revive a plan for peace with Israel, with U.S. allies trying to enlist other Arabs in efforts to win Israeli and Western acceptance of the deal. The initiative, first launched by the Arab summit in 2002, offers Israel recognition and permanent peace with all Arab countries in return for Israeli withdrawal from lands captured in the 1967 Mideast war.(AP Photo/Kevin Frayer)
An Israeli left-wing activist holds an Israeli flag next to a Lebanese flag during a rally by the group supporting the Saudi Peace Initiative outside the Prime Minister's residence in Jerusalem, Wednesday, March 28, 2007. Arab leaders opened a summit Wednesday to revive a plan for peace with Israel, with U.S. allies trying to enlist other Arabs in efforts to win Israeli and Western acceptance of the deal. The initiative, first launched by the Arab summit in 2002, offers Israel recognition and permanent peace with all Arab countries in return for Israeli withdrawal from lands captured in the 1967 Mideast war.(AP Photo/Kevin Frayer) - Sputnik Türkiye, 1920, 26.11.2024
© AP Photo / KEVIN FRAYER
Abone ol
Ayrıntılar geliyor
İsrail Kabinesi Lübnan ile ateşkesi onayladı. İsrail Güvenlik Kabinesi'nin Lübnan ile ateşkes konusunda anlaşmaya vardığ açıklandı. Anlaşmanın çarşamba günü yürürlüğe girmesi bekleniyor.
Türkiye
DÜNYA
POLİTİKA
EKONOMİ
SAVUNMA
YAŞAM
SPOR
GÖRÜŞ
RADYO
MULTİMEDYA
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik Tüm hakları saklıdır. 18+
Haber akışı
0
Tartışmaya katılmak için
giriş yapın ya da kayıt olun
loader
Sohbetler
Заголовок открываемого материала