İsrail Kabinesi Lübnan ile ateşkesi onayladı

© AP Photo / KEVIN FRAYER An Israeli left-wing activist holds an Israeli flag next to a Lebanese flag during a rally by the group supporting the Saudi Peace Initiative outside the Prime Minister's residence in Jerusalem, Wednesday, March 28, 2007. Arab leaders opened a summit Wednesday to revive a plan for peace with Israel, with U.S. allies trying to enlist other Arabs in efforts to win Israeli and Western acceptance of the deal. The initiative, first launched by the Arab summit in 2002, offers Israel recognition and permanent peace with all Arab countries in return for Israeli withdrawal from lands captured in the 1967 Mideast war.(AP Photo/Kevin Frayer)