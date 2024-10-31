İspanya felaketi yaşıyor: Bir yıllık yağış 8 saatte düştü, çok sayıda kayıp var

Türkiye
YERİ VE ZAMANI
Cumhuriyet'in unutulan projesi: Sosyal fabrikalar
00:02
48 dk
GÜN ORTASI 29 EKİM ÖZEL
Cumhuriyet ve kadın
01:01
54 dk
EKONOMİ PANORAMA 29 EKİM ÖZEL
Cumhuriyetin ekonomi panoraması
02:01
54 dk
FUTBOL SAATİ 29 EKİM ÖZEL
Milli takımın İspanya’da mahsur kalma hikâyesi
03:02
55 dk
ANKARA FARKI
Prof. Dr. Konukman: Cumhuriyet ulus devletin inşasıdır
04:01
48 dk
EKSEN
‘İşte İnebolu ve o mühimmatlar olmasa bugün yoktuk biz’
05:01
26 dk
EKSEN 29 EKİM ÖZEL
Türkiye-Sovyet ilişkileri ve bugüne yansıyan tablo
05:28
28 dk
HABERLER
Saat başı başlıkları
07:00
7 dk
HABERLER
Saat başı başlıkları
08:00
5 dk
HABERLER
Saat başı başlıkları
09:00
6 dk
YERİ VE ZAMANI
Yenidoğan çetesi iddianamesi: ‘Hastane sahipleriyle ilgili hiçbir ayrıntı yok’
09:06
113 dk
HABERLER
Saat başı başlıkları
11:00
5 dk
DÜNYA HABERİ
Dünyadan öne çıkan başlıklar
11:07
14 dk
PARANIN HAREKETİ
Ekonomide neler oluyor?
11:22
14 dk
ENERJİNİN SEYRİ
Enerji sektöründe öne çıkan başlıklar
11:45
10 dk
HABERLER
Saat başı başlıkları
12:00
5 dk
OKAN ASLAN İLE GÜN ORTASI
Mafyalaşan site yönetimlerine karşı atılması gereken adımlar
12:05
84 dk
HABER MASASI
Selin Yazıcı, Ebru Dönmez ve Serkan Baştımar'la Haber Masası
13:30
35 dk
YENİ ŞEYLER REHBERİ
Türkiye'de beyin göçü alarm veriyor
14:05
55 dk
HABERLER
Saat başı başlıkları
15:00
6 dk
EKONOMİ PANORAMA
Erdal Kaplanseren'le Ekonomi Panorama
15:06
54 dk
HABERLER
Saat başı başlıkları
16:00
4 dk
EKSEN
'İran, İsrail'e yanıt verirse ABD bunu bir bahane olarak kullanabilir'
16:04
86 dk
HABERLER
Saat başı başlıkları
17:31
4 dk
YOL ARKADAŞI
'Al sana bir Kürt, al sana bir Kürt daha'
17:35
85 dk
HABERLER
Saat başı başlıkları
19:00
15 dk
SESLİ HABER
Uzmanı uyardı: 7.2'lik deprem üretebilir, tsunami tehlikesi var
19:20
2 dk
SESLİ HABER
Firari FETÖ'cünün kızı 1 milyon aboneli fenomen çıktı
19:43
2 dk
SESLİ HABER
Ocak ayında elektrik ve doğalgaz zammı olacak mı?
20:04
2 dk
HABERLER
Saat başı başlıkları
07:00
9 dk
HABERLER
Saat başı başlıkları
08:00
7 dk
HABERLER
Saat başı başlıkları
09:00
5 dk
YERİ VE ZAMANI
Çözüm Süreci'nin aktörleri tedirgin mi?
09:05
114 dk
HABERLER
Saat başı başlıkları
11:00
5 dk
DÜNYA HABERİ
Dünyadan öne çıkan başlıklar
11:07
13 dk
PARANIN HAREKETİ
Ekonomide neler oluyor?
11:22
14 dk
ENERJİNİN SEYRİ
Enerji sektöründe öne çıkan başlıklar
11:45
12 dk
HABERLER
Saat başı başlıkları
12:00
5 dk
OKAN ASLAN İLE GÜN ORTASI
Öğretmenlikten müzisyenliğe: Maral Ataman'ın eğlenceli öyküsü
12:05
84 dk
HABER MASASI
Mitolojik hikayelere konu olan çiçekler
13:30
35 dk
YAPAY ZEKA GÜNLÜĞÜ
Yapay zekada ülkenin bugünleri
14:05
55 dk
ANKARA FARKI
Açlık, yoksulluk sınırı rakamları belli oldu
15:01
59 dk
HABERLER
Saat başı başlıkları
16:00
5 dk
EKSEN
Ceyda Karan'la Eksen
16:05
85 dk
HABERLER
Saat başı başlıkları
17:30
1 dk
YOL ARKADAŞI
Mustafa Hoş'la Yol Arkadaşı
17:33
87 dk
HABERLER
Saat başı başlıkları
19:00
1 dk
SESLİ HABER
AB ve NATO yeni görev gücü kuracak
19:09
1 dk
ÖZEL HABER
ABD erken oy kullanma verileri: Salıncak eyaletlerde kim önde?
19:22
2 dk
SESLİ HABER
Yunanistan tazminat talep etti, Alman Cumhurbaşkanı reddetti
19:53
1 dk
DünBugün
Geri dön
İspanya felaketi yaşıyor: Bir yıllık yağış 8 saatte düştü, çok sayıda kayıp var

15:56 31.10.2024
Abone ol
İspanya iki günlük şiddetli yağışların ardından sel felaketinin yaralarını sarmaya çalışıyor. En az 95 kişinin ölümüne ve büyük hasara neden olan şiddetli yağışın, bölgenin normalde bir yılda aldığının sadece 8 saatte düşmesinden kaynaklandığı bildirildi.
Şiddetli yağış ve fırtınanın etkili olduğu İspanya'nın doğu ve güney bölgelerinde en az 95 kişinin hayatını kaybettiği, kayıp kişileri arama çalışmalarına devam edildiği bildirildi.
© AP Photo / Manu FernandezA man reacts in his house affected by floods in Utiel, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
İspanya sel - Sputnik Türkiye
1/7
© AP Photo / Manu Fernandez
A man reacts in his house affected by floods in Utiel, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
© Manuel Bruqueepa11692837 A resident walks over debris in the flood-hit municipality of Paiporta, in the province of Valencia, Spain, 30 October 2024. The intense rainfall impacting the eastern part of the country resulted in at least 70 lives being lost in the province of Valencia and neighboring provinces due to the flooding. The mayor of Paiporta, located about ten kilometers southwest of Valencia, confirmed that at least 34 people died in the municipality due to the flooding. The State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) issued orange and red alerts for rainfall in multiple regions of east and southern Spain due to a DANA (isolated depression at high levels) phenomenon. EPA-EFE/MANUEL BRUQUE
İspanya'nın doğusundaki Valensiya bölgesinde en az 92 kişinin ölümüne ve büyük hasara neden olan şiddetli yağışın, bölgenin normalde bir yılda aldığının sadece 8 saatte düşmesinden kaynaklandığı bildirildi. - Sputnik Türkiye
2/7
© Manuel Bruque
epa11692837 A resident walks over debris in the flood-hit municipality of Paiporta, in the province of Valencia, Spain, 30 October 2024. The intense rainfall impacting the eastern part of the country resulted in at least 70 lives being lost in the province of Valencia and neighboring provinces due to the flooding. The mayor of Paiporta, located about ten kilometers southwest of Valencia, confirmed that at least 34 people died in the municipality due to the flooding. The State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) issued orange and red alerts for rainfall in multiple regions of east and southern Spain due to a DANA (isolated depression at high levels) phenomenon. EPA-EFE/MANUEL BRUQUE
© AP Photo / Manu FernandezA man walks inside of a supermarket affected by the floods in Valencia, Spain, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
İspanya Devlet Meteoroloji Enstitüsü (AEMET), Valensiya bölgesinde yüzyılın en kötü dönemi olarak yorumladığı yağışın, geçmişte örneği görülmemiş bir şekilde düştüğünü açıkladı. - Sputnik Türkiye
3/7
© AP Photo / Manu Fernandez
A man walks inside of a supermarket affected by the floods in Valencia, Spain, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
© AP Photo / Manu FernandezPeople pick up goods in a supermarket affected by the floods in Valencia, Spain, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
İspanyol basınına konuşan AEMET yetkilileri, Normalde 1 yılda alınan yağış sadece 8 saatte düştü. ifadesini kullandı. - Sputnik Türkiye
4/7
© AP Photo / Manu Fernandez
People pick up goods in a supermarket affected by the floods in Valencia, Spain, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
© Manuel Bruqueepa11692832 Damaged cars are piled up in the flood-hit municipality of Paiporta, in the province of Valencia, Spain, 30 October 2024. The intense rainfall impacting the eastern part of the country resulted in at least 70 lives being lost in the province of Valencia and neighboring provinces due to the flooding. The State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) issued orange and red alerts for rainfall in multiple regions of east and southern Spain due to a DANA (isolated depression at high levels) phenomenon. The mayor of Paiporta, located about ten kilometers southwest of Valencia, confirmed that at least 34 people died in the municipality due to the flooding. EPA-EFE/MANUEL BRUQUE
Yetkililer, en fazla zararı gören Paiporta, Utiel ve Chiva ilçelerinde metrekareye 491 litreyi bulan yağış düştüğünü vurguladı. - Sputnik Türkiye
5/7
© Manuel Bruque
epa11692832 Damaged cars are piled up in the flood-hit municipality of Paiporta, in the province of Valencia, Spain, 30 October 2024. The intense rainfall impacting the eastern part of the country resulted in at least 70 lives being lost in the province of Valencia and neighboring provinces due to the flooding. The State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) issued orange and red alerts for rainfall in multiple regions of east and southern Spain due to a DANA (isolated depression at high levels) phenomenon. The mayor of Paiporta, located about ten kilometers southwest of Valencia, confirmed that at least 34 people died in the municipality due to the flooding. EPA-EFE/MANUEL BRUQUE
© AP Photo / Alberto SaizMembers of the local police react to the news of one of their colleagues who died in the floods in Valencia, Spain, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)
Valensiya'da 92, Kastilya-La Mancha da 3 olmak üzere 95 kişinin hayatını kaybettiği sel ve su baskını felaketinde hala çok sayıda kayıp bulunuyor. - Sputnik Türkiye
6/7
© AP Photo / Alberto Saiz
Members of the local police react to the news of one of their colleagues who died in the floods in Valencia, Spain, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)
© AP Photo / Manu FernandezA man reacts in front of houses affected by floods in Utiel, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
En fazla ölü sayısı 45 ile Valensiya'nın Paiporta ilçesinde olurken yaklaşık 25 bin nüfusu olan bu yerleşim yerindeki halk, bölgeye gelen gazetecilere verdikleri röportajlarda Hayat artık bizim için normal değil. görüşünde birleşti. - Sputnik Türkiye
7/7
© AP Photo / Manu Fernandez
A man reacts in front of houses affected by floods in Utiel, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
