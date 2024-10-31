İspanya felaketi yaşıyor: Bir yıllık yağış 8 saatte düştü, çok sayıda kayıp var

© Manuel Bruque epa11692832 Damaged cars are piled up in the flood-hit municipality of Paiporta, in the province of Valencia, Spain, 30 October 2024. The intense rainfall impacting the eastern part of the country resulted in at least 70 lives being lost in the province of Valencia and neighboring provinces due to the flooding. The State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) issued orange and red alerts for rainfall in multiple regions of east and southern Spain due to a DANA (isolated depression at high levels) phenomenon. The mayor of Paiporta, located about ten kilometers southwest of Valencia, confirmed that at least 34 people died in the municipality due to the flooding. EPA-EFE/MANUEL BRUQUE