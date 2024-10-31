İspanya felaketi yaşıyor: Bir yıllık yağış 8 saatte düştü, çok sayıda kayıp var
İspanya iki günlük şiddetli yağışların ardından sel felaketinin yaralarını sarmaya çalışıyor. En az 95 kişinin ölümüne ve büyük hasara neden olan şiddetli yağışın, bölgenin normalde bir yılda aldığının sadece 8 saatte düşmesinden kaynaklandığı bildirildi.
Şiddetli yağış ve fırtınanın etkili olduğu İspanya'nın doğu ve güney bölgelerinde en az 95 kişinin hayatını kaybettiği, kayıp kişileri arama çalışmalarına devam edildiği bildirildi.
A man reacts in his house affected by floods in Utiel, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024.
A man reacts in his house affected by floods in Utiel, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
A resident walks over debris in the flood-hit municipality of Paiporta, in the province of Valencia, Spain, 30 October 2024. The intense rainfall impacting the eastern part of the country resulted in at least 70 lives being lost in the province of Valencia and neighboring provinces due to the flooding. The mayor of Paiporta, located about ten kilometers southwest of Valencia, confirmed that at least 34 people died in the municipality due to the flooding.
epa11692837 A resident walks over debris in the flood-hit municipality of Paiporta, in the province of Valencia, Spain, 30 October 2024. The intense rainfall impacting the eastern part of the country resulted in at least 70 lives being lost in the province of Valencia and neighboring provinces due to the flooding. The mayor of Paiporta, located about ten kilometers southwest of Valencia, confirmed that at least 34 people died in the municipality due to the flooding. The State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) issued orange and red alerts for rainfall in multiple regions of east and southern Spain due to a DANA (isolated depression at high levels) phenomenon. EPA-EFE/MANUEL BRUQUE
A man walks inside of a supermarket affected by the floods in Valencia, Spain, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024.
A man walks inside of a supermarket affected by the floods in Valencia, Spain, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
People pick up goods in a supermarket affected by the floods in Valencia, Spain, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024.
People pick up goods in a supermarket affected by the floods in Valencia, Spain, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Damaged cars are piled up in the flood-hit municipality of Paiporta, in the province of Valencia, Spain, 30 October 2024.
epa11692832 Damaged cars are piled up in the flood-hit municipality of Paiporta, in the province of Valencia, Spain, 30 October 2024. The intense rainfall impacting the eastern part of the country resulted in at least 70 lives being lost in the province of Valencia and neighboring provinces due to the flooding. The State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) issued orange and red alerts for rainfall in multiple regions of east and southern Spain due to a DANA (isolated depression at high levels) phenomenon. The mayor of Paiporta, located about ten kilometers southwest of Valencia, confirmed that at least 34 people died in the municipality due to the flooding. EPA-EFE/MANUEL BRUQUE
Members of the local police react to the news of one of their colleagues who died in the floods in Valencia, Spain, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024.
Members of the local police react to the news of one of their colleagues who died in the floods in Valencia, Spain, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)
A man reacts in front of houses affected by floods in Utiel, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024.
A man reacts in front of houses affected by floods in Utiel, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)